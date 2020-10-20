ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.10.2020 Headlines

E/R: Church Members Trapped Under Collapse Building At Akyem Batabi

E/R: Church Members Trapped Under Collapse Building At Akyem Batabi
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Several people are feared dead after a Church building collapsed at Akyem Batabi in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Several Members of the Church of Prosperity founded by Prophet Akoa Isaac have been trapped under the rubble.

One person has been retrieved dead while others in critical condition have rushed to the hospital.

A joint rescue team made up of officials of the National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO, Ghana National Fire Service, Police, Ambulance Service are currently at the scene with excavators trying to rescue people trapped under the rubble.

It is not clear if the pastor is among the victims. The Asene Akroso NADMO Director Gyan Willington confirmed the incident to Starr News.

He said efforts are underway to retrieve the victims. According to him, the Building was still under construction.

---starrfm

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
2020 Balloting: NPP Picks Number 1, NDC 2 Positions
Akufo-Addo Commissions Naval Training Command In Volta Region
300 Membrs Of Pro-NPP Zongo Group Switch To NDC In Wa
EC’s Heinous Procurement Sins Bigger Than Disqualified Aspirants Minor Errors – Franklin Cudjoe
GJA Announces Re-submission Of Names Of Journalists For Early/Special Voting
Akufo-Addo Inaugurates Seven-Member RTI Commission Board
NDC PC For Agona West Charged With Abetment To Commit Murder
Election 2020: Odike, Marricke Gane, Three Others Disqualified
Over 7,000 GAF Civilian Employees, Families Threaten To Vote Against Akufo-Addo
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

2020 Balloting: NPP Picks Number 1, NDC 2 Positions
1 hour ago

Ghana To Issue E-visas In 2021
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line