E/R: 2020 Best Teacher Donates Ghc10,000 Towards Construction Of Science And ICT Lab At Akoasi

The 2020 best teacher, Mr Eric Asomani Asante has donated ten thousand Ghana cedis Ghc10,000 towards the building of a science and an ICT Lab at Akoasi SDA Basic School in the Eastern Region.

Mr Asomani Asante was crowned the 2020 best teacher on October 5 this year at an event held at the University of Cape Coast New Examination Hall.

He donated the said amount to his Alma Mater in fulfilment of his dream of helping Akoasi SDA Basic School get a state of the art Science and an ICT Laboratory.

The 2020 best teacher made the donation on Sunday 18th October, 2020 at a ceremony held at the school's premises at Akoasi.

During the presentation, Mr Eric Asomani Asante said, the donation is his contribution towards the full realisation of the project.

According to him, looking at how far God has brought him, he can only contribute his quota towards the development of his Alma Mater.

He added that the school built a solid foundation which has propelled him to reach thus far in life. "Because of this, it was only proper and fitting that I must contribute to the school's development. Since ICT is my area, I'm obliged to help my old school get a modern ICT and science laboratory," he stated.

Mr Asomani Asante had made similar donations in 2012 and 2019.

In all, he has procured and presented 15 computers, one projector plus some quantity of ICT books which cost about ¢25,000.00 to the school.

Some personalities present at the donation ceremony were the Hon. John Frimpong Osei, Member of Parliament for Abirem Constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana, the 2019 1st runner up Miss Phillipa Akosua, 2020 2nd runner up Mrs Sandra Osei, Chiefs and people of Akoasi.