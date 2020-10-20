148 Togolese Arrested In Saboba

Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have arrested 148 Togolese at Saboba in the Northern region.

The Togolese nationals were arrested for illegal entry into the country through some unapproved routes.

DGN Online understands that the Togolese nationals came into the country for farming activities.

Information gathered indicates that every year, Togolese normally travel to the southern part of Ghana for farming activities.

The Togolese nationals have since been returned back to Togo by personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service(GIS).

Ghana has shut its borders to human traffic as the government tightens measures to curb the importation of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

---Daily Guide