Punish Gold Smugglers Heavily—CBTG Urges Gov’t

The CHAMBER OF BULLION TRADERS GHANA (CBTG), the representative body of Licensed Gold Exporters (LGE) and Small Scale Gold Miners has raised major concerns with the recent spate of gold smuggling cases recorded at the land borders and at the Kotoka International Airport and has called for severe sanctions to be meted out to these smugglers.

Readers will recall that about three weeks ago, some people were busted at the Aflao border with 15 kilograms of smuggled gold worth about five million Ghana cedis.

Just last week, another set of smugglers were also busted at the Kotoka International Airport allegedly trying to smuggle gold out of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the CBTG in respect of the increasing trend in the gold smuggling activities lately Mr. Daniel Krampah, stated that these activities have been an age old phenomenon which government has got to take a critical look at with the full corporation of all the industry players.

He said, “we as a chamber has the responsibility of checking and monitoring the conduct of all our members and therefore it becomes extremely difficult for any of our registered members to engage any such misconduct”.

“At this point we can only suggest to the government that the sector Ministry and it's agencies which includes the Minerals Commission makes it a mandatory requirement for all gold dealers and exporters to register with the Chamber before they proceed to acquire any form of license or registration from the Ministry so that we can help government to monitor and curb some of these menace”, he suggested.

The CEO emphasized that smuggling of gold cannot continue to be business as usual because it's a very serious drain and strain on government's tax revenue where several millions of dollars are lost year in year out through smuggling.

He said, “we have had to put the Chamber in place to help mitigate some of these issues through regular monitoring and supervision to ensure that the right things are done”.

“We know there will still be some few recalcitrant ones here and there but we as the Chamber are trying ever so hard to ensure that we rope-in each and every gold dealer for a clean and regular gold trade,” he stressed.

“We are however hopeful that those arrested will be dealt with accordingly to serve as deterrent others”, the CEO opined.

---The New Crusading Guide