Death Of Lead 'Killer' In Prof. Benneh Murder Can’t Hinder Investigations – Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu does not think the death of the lead suspect in the murder case of the law lecturer Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh will hinder investigations into the case.

The law lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was killed at his Adjirigano residence in Accra on September 12, 2020.

James Nana Wamba was one of the four suspects arrested after the body of the law professor was found in a pool of blood in his house.

The prosecution indicated that Wamba had admitted to the crime before giving up the ghost on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

In an interview on Eyewitness News, Mr Kpebu said there are certain pointers that could aid the police with investigations even with the death of the prime suspect.

“In the confession statement, I believe he may have mentioned some things which the police will go and verify. Say he showed where they got the knife or had to bury the man near the house, the police will follow them up. So depending on what is written in the confession, if only there were other pieces of evidence he may have alluded to, by now the police would have checked for them independently. So the police can use the information, notwithstanding Mr. Wamba’s death.”

“I don’t think the description of Mr. Wamba as the prime suspect will mean that in his absence, the case will fall apart, no. Let’s just wait and see how the case turns out,” he added.

---citinewsroom