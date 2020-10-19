ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.10.2020 General News

Akufo-Addo To Opens Second AfCFTA Conference Tomorrow

Akufo-Addo To Opens Second AfCFTA Conference Tomorrow
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo will, on Tuesday, October 20, open the second edition of the national conference on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement in Accra.

The two-day conference is on the theme: "Empowering Ghanaian Businesses to Harness the Benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement under the framework of the National Export Development Strategy (NEDS)."

The event will bring together relevant stakeholders from the private and public sectors to discuss the government's export development interventions aimed at empowering the private sector to harness the benefits of the AfCFTA.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information in Accra said President Akufo-Addo would use the opportunity to articulate Government's commitment to the AfCFTA and the empowerment of the private sector to boost Ghana's trade with continental Africa, with trading scheduled to start on January 1, 2020.

Participants expected to attend the conference include; Chief Executive Officers from the Business Community, Senior Policy Makers, Parliamentarians, academia, representatives of civil society organizations, development partners and the media.

The first national AfCFTA conference was organized by the Government of Ghana in August 2019.

---GNA

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Govt To Outline COVID-19 Success On Tuesday
Ada Chiefs Resolved To Ensure Development Of Salt Industry
Akufo-Addo Nominates Evans Amoah As DCE For Bia East
Ghanaians Need To Be Privacy-Conscious – National Cyber Security
Sanitation Ministry Donates 370 Dustbins To Media Houses
Africa’s Problem Is Lack Of Knowledge – World Renowned Historian
MP Incites Residents Of Domeabra-Juansa Against Agogo Residents
CODEO Urges IGP To Hasten Investigations Into Election Violence
Nkawie Circuit Court Remands Kejetia Agro Chemical Dealer
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

My Gov't Will Give Okada Operators Motorcycles On Credit – M...
1 hour ago

NDC PC For Agona West Charged With Abetment To Commit Murder
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line