Chiefs Should Not Surrender The Development Of Their Communities To Politicians – Torgbui Korbadzi III

The Chief of Gefia in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region, Torgbui Korbadzi III, over the weekend has said for rapid community development, the role of Chiefs should not be underrated.

He noted that even though the current democratic dispensation in Ghana has crippled many traditional authorities from functionally playing their role as traditional authorities it is still possible to rally our subjects around them in other to find solutions to numerous challenges of social amenities in our communities.

Torgbui Korbadzi made this statement during a ground durbar of chiefs and people of Avenor to mark his first anniversary as Dufia of Gefia.

Torgbui Korbadzi III in giving an account of his stewardship since his installation as Dufia of Gefia, stated that he supplied 11,000 capacity poly tank to the community to help replace a defaulted poly tank that served as a reservoir for the mechanised borehole drilled by the Member of Parliament, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor.

Torgbui added that a request by the Office-in-Charge of the Gefia Health Centre for a mechanised borehole to help resolve the water challenges at the facility has also been resolved. Current the Gefia Health Centre has a mechanised borehole waiting for the construction of an overhead reservoir and a renovation of the entire facility.

In Torgbui Korbadzi's concluding speech he said "Regarding the challenge in getting enough potable water to my subject in Gefia, the Korbadzi Royal Family is putting steps in place to increase the water generating capacity and to provide distribution plan to enable people to have water connected to their homes very soon. This project will need the support of all citizens of Gefia to make it successful".

The District Director of CHRAJ, Mr Michael Tormeti who gave the Keynote address on the theme: "Accelerated Community Development: The Role of Traditional Authorities stated," stated that peace and Unity is a necessity for accelerated community development and the performance of this role is key in the functions of Chiefs and Queen Mothers.

The Chairman of the Celebration Torgbui Tenukpo Azadagli III of Tadzewu encourages the citizenry to rally behind their Chiefs to revive the spirit of communalism which is dying out from our community.