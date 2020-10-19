ModernGhanalogo

19.10.2020 Social News

Citi FM/TV Loses Journalist

Pius Amihere EdukuPius Amihere Eduku
Citi FM/TV's business reporter, Pius Amihere Eduku, has died.

Sources say he died early Monday morning, October 19.

He is said to have battled an undisclosed sickness for about two months.

Mr Eduku was also a news anchor at Citi FM/TV until his death.

Staff at CitiTV and FM have been paying tributes to him on social media.

