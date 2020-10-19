MP Incites Residents Of Domeabra-Juansa Against Agogo Residents

The member of Parliament of Asante Akyem North constituency, Andy Appiah Kwame Kubi, has revealed that his successor, should be a native of Domeabra or Juansa, suburbs of Asante Akyem North District.

Speaking during a durbar of the chiefs and people at Dome Palace, to answer questions on developmental projects in the community, the MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Railway development urged people in Domebra and Juansa not to allow any Native in Asante Akyem Agogo to be elected as Member of Parliament again.

“We should not allow them (Asante Akyem Agogo) to come back into political office to destroy the amazing successes that this community has enjoyed within my tenure”, he warned.

He, therefore, implored the Residents to continue to support any candidate from Domeabra or Juansa so that they would stay in political office for a long time and develop the community.

In this regard, he warned that it would be suicidal if there is disunity among Residents of Domeabra or Juansa, to elect different candidates to replace him as the MP.

Andy Appiah Kubi appeared before the chiefs and people of Domeabra after being accused of failing to fulfill campaign promises he made earlier, stressing that their action was in fulfillment of the promises he made to address their plights.

The chiefs in the area are characterized by underdevelopment in the areas of roads, educational infrastructure, and police posts, among others.

Request for good roads was a major concern for the chief who spoke for the various communities.

The chief described their road network as “footpaths” and asked for urgent action to be taken on the roads so the people can enjoy their rights.

The chief added that the area has largely contributed to the national purse through farming production