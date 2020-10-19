Prof. Yaw Benneh 'Killer' Reported Dead

James Nana Womba, the main suspect who allegedly confessed involvement in the killing of UG law lecturer, Prof. Yaw Benneh has reported dead.

He died at the police hospital in Accra last Saturday.

Police sources say the 26-year old was rushed to the intensive care unit of the police hospital.

He was put on oxygen but died shortly.

The police say he had been ill for sometime.

The cause of death is yet to be made known.