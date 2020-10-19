COVID-19: Ghana Christian Family Foundation Launches Project To Support Needy Families

Listen to article

The Ghana Christian Family Foundation (GCFF), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has launched a charity outreach project to provide support to home-bound and needy families in the Central Region.

The project, dubbed “GCFF COVID-19 Food project” is in response to unforeseen hardships some families might be experiencing due to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The project which kicked started last Month is among other things distributing food items, cash donations, and other support to needy families who have been extremely impacted by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, about 987 families in the Central Region have received food items including bags of rice, cooking oil, tomatoes, mackerel and many others in addition to cash donations.

The beneficiary families have been drawn from 56 Parishes and rectories in the Catholic Archdiocese of Cape Coast.

Speaking at the launch, Miss Emillia Aikins, Advisory Board Member of GCFF explained that the Foundation which was established in 2015 by a group of Christians in the USA and Ghana, was devoted to transforming families through the love of Christ.

She said it was the responsibility of the Church to reach out to and support the deprived in the Society.

Mr Osei Owusu-Sekyere, Programmes Director of GCFF said the primary objective of the Foundation was to accompany families by providing both spiritual and material support to those going through various forms of crisis.

He called on individuals, institutions and other churches to collaborate with the Foundation to work for the development and transformation of families in Ghana according to the vision of Christ.

On behalf of the beneficiaries of GCFF COVID-19 Food project, Miss Abigail Tsibo Darko, an Advisory Board Member of GCFF extended profound gratitude to all donors of the Foundation from whose benevolence the Foundation was able to bring God’s love to families in need.

Additionally, she thanked the Board of Directors of the Foundation for the many selfless efforts and sacrifices they made towards the vision of transforming families in Ghana.

In his closing remark, Reverend Father Polycarp Hagan asked God to bless the Archdiocese, the Foundation and all institutions that continue to reach out to the poor and needy in the society.