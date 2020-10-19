We Need A National Pastors Day — Lawyer Maurice Ampaw Appeals To Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw is suggesting a National Pastors Day in Ghana's calender to celebrate men of God.

He said the National Pastors Day just like any day set aside to celebrate mothers, fathers will afford Ghanaians the opportunity to appreciate the work pastors do to help promote peace and development of the country.

"The pastors appreciation day that all churches dedicate to honour their individual pastors isn't enough. We have National Farmers Day, National Teachers Day and others. Because of this, we need a National Pastors Day to appreciate our pastors. I'm appealing to the president to declare a day as a national day for pastors," he stated.

Mr Ampaw was speaking on Wontumi tv's programme "Mmra Ne Abrabɔ Mu Nsem" on Sunday 18th October, 2020.

According to him, pastors and the church have contributed a lot to nation building and it is high time they are honoured.

He added that pastors pray for the sick, the peace of the nation, serve as counsels for troubling members and often preside over the numerous issues that come before them, they give hope to the hopeless, they burry the dead, preside over marriages, name every Christian child etc.

According to Lawyer Ampaw, during this Covid-19 period, a lot of Ghanaians who couldn't afford sanitizers, nose mask and others but still alive and going about their normal duties. He continued that some pastors deliberately supplied food items to church members and some communities to keep the body and soul alive during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm by this appealing to the president, Nana Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency build the National Cathedral to honour God and for the church and pastors in Ghana". In addition he said, anything done to glorify God receives blessings and as such, the President must not care what critics will say against the building of the National Cathedral.

Lawyer Ampaw however, admonished all pastors to go to back and win souls for God and stop the show off. "Today, it appears most pastors are competing in terms of who has the latest luxury car or who has built the best mansion.

This, in his view, is unheard of and not what God has ordained pastors to do.

He added that, the pastorship work in the olden days was adorable, respectful and gratifying and not the wantom display of riches and material wealth.