Coronavirus: 92 Test Positive At KIA – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has stated that some 92 international travelers arriving in Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to the President, the 92 persons are assymptomatic.

He said they are out of over 35,000 passengers who arrived in Ghana through Kotoka when the airport was reopened on September 1, 2020.

The President is delivering his 18th on measures being taken against the Coronavirus in Ghana.

The address is being delivered from the Peduasi Lodge.

—Daily Guide