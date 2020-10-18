Our Outlook On Covid-19 Positive – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government's outlook on the Coronavirus situation in Ghana looks positive.

He thanked Ghanaians for cooperating in the fight against coronavirus.

He however encouraged them to continue to be each other's keeper.

As the 2020 elections approaches, he said Ghanaians must continue to adhere to the safety protocols.

“Zero active cases must be the goal,” he urged.

He was delivering his 18th update on the measures being taken against the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

—Daily Guide