ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.10.2020 Health

Our Outlook On Covid-19 Positive – Akufo-Addo

Our Outlook On Covid-19 Positive – Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

President Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government's outlook on the Coronavirus situation in Ghana looks positive.

He thanked Ghanaians for cooperating in the fight against coronavirus.

He however encouraged them to continue to be each other's keeper.

As the 2020 elections approaches, he said Ghanaians must continue to adhere to the safety protocols.

“Zero active cases must be the goal,” he urged.

He was delivering his 18th update on the measures being taken against the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

—Daily Guide

Health
Powered By Modern Ghana
COVID-19: Over 30,000 Passengers Tested At KIA – Akufo-Addo
Coronavirus: 92 Test Positive At KIA – Akufo-Addo
Anaesthetists Renew Calls For Improved Conditions Of Services
National Malaria Control Program (NMCP) Team Inspect Mosquito Control Exercise In Accra, Kumasi
Investments In Digitization, Malaria, Health And TB Highly Cost-Effective For Ghana's Development-Op Economists
Dr. Felix Anyah Appointed Board Chairman Of Ho Teaching Hospital
Covid-19: European Commission President Quarantines
GHS Gets AI Software To Enhance Covid-19 Detection On Chest X-rays
E-health Is The Future Of Our Health System — Dr Da Costa Aboagye
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Benefits Of Covid19 Measures Are Showing – Akufo-Addo
1 hour ago

Coronavirus: 92 Test Positive At KIA – Akufo-Addo
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line