ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.10.2020 Headlines

NPP Odododiodioo Youth Organiser Reported Dead

By Editor
William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe has reported deadWilliam Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe has reported dead
Listen to article

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost its Youth Organiser for Odododiodioo Constituency, William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe.

The cause of his death is not known.

But in a statement cited by ModernGhana News, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency Nii Lante Bannerman has confirmed his death.

This brings to three the number of deaths among key members of the ruling party within a short space as 2020 elections beckons.

Read full statement below:

It is with great sorrow that I received the news of our Youth Organizer, William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe’s passing.

The grief, pain and sorrow of his loss has been felt collectively within the rank and file of our dear Odododiodioo.

His legacy which has always been affirmed by his commitment to party will be missed dearly.

On behalf of the Constituency, I convey our sympathies to his family and loved ones and also pray they find comfort in the Lord.

While we find solace in knowing that our brother is resting in the bosom of His Maker with no pain, struggle or worries, we are equally burdened and inspired by the work we have ahead of us to uphold his legacy.

To God we belong and to God we shall return.

Rest well Ras Gege, my brother and friend.

From Nii Lante Bannerman, NPP PC for Odododiodioo.

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Tonight
Finally! Rex Omar, Great Ampong And Diana Asamoah Reveals Their Party Colours; Why They Do Party Songs
Bring My 'Kpanjak' If You Want To Join Politics — Bawku Naba Warns Divisional Chiefs
Deliver Your Campaign Promises — Otumfuo Urges Political Parties
I'll Revamp All Defunct Industries In Central Region — Mahama Promises
EC Doing Very Well And The Election Will Go Well; I Trust Them – Assemblies Of God General Superintendent
How Mfantseman MP ‘Killers’ Were Busted In Kumasi Exposed By His Mobile Phone
Gory Accident Kills NPP Parliamentary Candidate For Yapei Kusawgu
NPP Hit By Another Tragedy: How Parliamentary Nominee For Yapei-Kusawgu, Aide, Another Died In Car Crash
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Upper Denkyira East: NPP Supporters Vex, Accuses NDC Of Pull...
11 minutes ago

NPP Odododiodioo Youth Organiser Reported Dead
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line