NPP Odododiodioo Youth Organiser Reported Dead

Listen to article

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has lost its Youth Organiser for Odododiodioo Constituency, William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe.

The cause of his death is not known.

But in a statement cited by ModernGhana News, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency Nii Lante Bannerman has confirmed his death.

This brings to three the number of deaths among key members of the ruling party within a short space as 2020 elections beckons.

Read full statement below:

It is with great sorrow that I received the news of our Youth Organizer, William Walters Nii Ofei Bruce Tagoe’s passing.

The grief, pain and sorrow of his loss has been felt collectively within the rank and file of our dear Odododiodioo.

His legacy which has always been affirmed by his commitment to party will be missed dearly.

On behalf of the Constituency, I convey our sympathies to his family and loved ones and also pray they find comfort in the Lord.

While we find solace in knowing that our brother is resting in the bosom of His Maker with no pain, struggle or worries, we are equally burdened and inspired by the work we have ahead of us to uphold his legacy.

To God we belong and to God we shall return.

Rest well Ras Gege, my brother and friend.

From Nii Lante Bannerman, NPP PC for Odododiodioo.