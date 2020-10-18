Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Tonight

President Akufo-Addo will address Ghanaians tonight, October 18, 2020, on government’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The President’s 18th address is scheduled for 8 pm.

The last time he addressed the country was on September 20, 2020.

Prior to that address, the cumulative number of COVID-19 was at 45,877 cases with 45,081 recoveries and 297 deaths.

At the time, the active cases were 499.

Meanwhile, as of October 14, 2020, the cumulative case count has increased to 47,232 with 46,578 recoveries and 310 deaths.

Active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 344.

The first cases of COVID-19 hit the shores of Ghana in March 2020.

Government imposed a number of restrictions in the country with the hope of curbing the spread of the virus.

Parts of the country were locked down while the sea, land and air borders were closed.

But most of the restrictions have been lifted with the exception of the sea and land borders which are still closed.

