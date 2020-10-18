ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.10.2020 Headlines

Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Tonight

Akufo-Addo To Address Nation Tonight
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo will address Ghanaians tonight, October 18, 2020, on government’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The President’s 18th address is scheduled for 8 pm.

The last time he addressed the country was on September 20, 2020.

Prior to that address, the cumulative number of COVID-19 was at 45,877 cases with 45,081 recoveries and 297 deaths.

At the time, the active cases were 499.

Meanwhile, as of October 14, 2020, the cumulative case count has increased to 47,232 with 46,578 recoveries and 310 deaths.

Active COVID-19 cases currently stand at 344.

10182020120602-wcsevihutp-akufo-addo-on-18th-address

The first cases of COVID-19 hit the shores of Ghana in March 2020.

Government imposed a number of restrictions in the country with the hope of curbing the spread of the virus.

Parts of the country were locked down while the sea, land and air borders were closed.

But most of the restrictions have been lifted with the exception of the sea and land borders which are still closed.

10182020120602-13041q5dcw-covid-update

— citinewsroom

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Deliver Your Campaign Promises — Otumfuo Urges Political Parties
I'll Revamp All Defunct Industries In Central Region — Mahama Promises
EC Doing Very Well And The Election Will Go Well; I Trust Them – Assemblies Of God General Superintendent
How Mfantseman MP ‘Killers’ Were Busted In Kumasi Exposed By His Mobile Phone
Gory Accident Kills NPP Parliamentary Candidate For Yapei Kusawgu
NPP Hit By Another Tragedy: How Parliamentary Nominee For Yapei-Kusawgu, Aide, Another Died In Car Crash
Mfantseman MP Murder: Five 'Killers' Grabbed
Election 2020: Everything EC Is Doing Is Showing That We're Heading To A Flawed Election – Mahama
Mahama Commiserates With Slain Mfantseman MP’s Family
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: Be Mindful Of Your Utterances – Zongo Chiefs ...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo To Tour Oti Region From Wednesday
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line