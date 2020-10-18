Passport Office At Ridge Relocates

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced it will relocate the passport office at Ridge in Accra to a new office building.

According to the ministry in a statement dated October 17, the relocation will take place from Tuesday, October 20, to Friday, October 23, 2020.

“This will result in the disruption of service delivery to the public”, it announced.

“However, the office would resume operations on Monday, 26th October, 2020,” it said.

The statement indicated that the new office is located at Gamal Abdul Nasser Avenue, near the British High Commission and the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

---Daily Guide