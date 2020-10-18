ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.10.2020 General News

Passport Office At Ridge Relocates

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced it will relocate the passport office at Ridge in Accra to a new office building.

According to the ministry in a statement dated October 17, the relocation will take place from Tuesday, October 20, to Friday, October 23, 2020.

“This will result in the disruption of service delivery to the public”, it announced.

“However, the office would resume operations on Monday, 26th October, 2020,” it said.

The statement indicated that the new office is located at Gamal Abdul Nasser Avenue, near the British High Commission and the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

---Daily Guide

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Volta NDC Congratulates Togbe Tepre Hodo IV On His Election
Terabuuriyele Commends Akufo Addo For Making Gurene Language Examinable
IDEG, CFI To Setup 16 Situation Rooms To Monitor Election 2020
We’ll Give ‘Terrible’ Gbawe Roads A Facelift – Municipal Engineer Assures
Ghana Badminton Will Make Us Proud In 2021 Badminton World Federation Junior Championship — Yeboah Evans
Three Referees Referred To GFA Ethics Committee
Vigilantism Offence Law Will Bite – Peace Council Cautions Public
Ursula Owusu must register an unqualified apology for attacking Ghanapoliticsonline - Management
Educate Your Wards On Sex Education To Help Curb Sexual Abuse - Gender Minister
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Passport Office At Ridge Relocates
2 hours ago

NDC Chief Leads 40 Others To Switch To NPP In Gambaga Naleri...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line