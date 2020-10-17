EC Doing Very Well And The Election Will Go Well; I Trust Them – Assemblies Of God General Superintendent

Listen to article

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church, Ghana Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso has commended the Electoral Commission for their work so far ahead of the December polls.

Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso says even some activities of the commission have been fraught with challenges, largely, the independent electoral body is doing very well to ensure free, fair and transparent election.

“This election will go well and we will have a winner. It is going to be peaceful. I think the EC is doing very well and I have full trust in them. For any human institution there may be few challenges and problems here and there but the EC chairperson and her team has done very well. We need to pray for them we need to support them we need to encourage them so that they will deliver so that Ghana will stay intact and peaceful after the Election”.

Rev.Prof.Paul Frimpong Manso said this in an interview with the media at the sidelines

Annual Pastors Credence meeting of the Assemblies of God Church held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital.

He urged all Ghanaians to give off their best to ensure that the election is peaceful.

Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso who is also Board Chairman of National Commission of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCSALW) called on the Police to up their game to deal with increasing insecurity in the country.

“Security people are doing very well but we need more from them. We want peace and we want security so many insecurity people are not happy especially the Western Togoland secessionist group, and killings like the MP who was killed in the Central region by armed robbers, the discovery of armed and ammunition. Illegal importation of arms into the country calls for alarm and we pleading with the security agencies to be up and doing to make sure that Ghanaians are safe, secured and protected”.

He said the National Commission of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCSALW) is doing its best to curb circulation of illegal weapons on the country but appealed to the police to intensify support to the Commission.

“We are doing our best. we don’t come out to tell what we are doing on radio by the Small Arms Commission. We are trying to do our best to make the country safer. Nevertheless, if the police do not help we cannot do much”

Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso is also current President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), advised the Clergy and Chiefs to desist from openly endorsing political parties and leaders to help ensure political cohesion and national unity.

