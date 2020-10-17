ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.10.2020 Regional News

Many Pastors Are Doing Other Businesses---Prophet Nyamekye Reveals

Many Pastors Are Doing Other Businesses---Prophet Nyamekye Reveals
Listen to article

General Overseer of International prayer and worship center prophet Nana Nyamekye has said a lot of pastors are businessmen.

The Prophet who doubles as a musician said, there have been a number of high-profile cases in recent months involving pastors which depicts there are businessmen.

He told Fiifi Pratt on Afro Joint on Kingdom Plus he is not afraid to criticize the invulnerability of so-called men of God who use their position of authority to abuse people.

According to him, Church is not a business entity and that Christians should vigilant and must learn the word of God.

The sprout of a lot of pastors has made it harder for most ordinary Christians to distinguish false prophets from genuine ones.

False prophets have cunningly learnt to parrot what impoverished or troubled followers are desperate to hear. Despite awareness by movies by people like Pastor Blinks, self-proclaimed prophets retain thousands of followers who fund their activities.

---KingdomfmOnline

Regional News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Hon. Bernard Ahiafor Congratulates Torgbuiga Dorglo Anumah VI
ARAP National Stakeholder Institutions Receive Electronic And Multimedia Equipment
Garu District Marks International Rural Women Day
Obuasi East District Assembly Disburses 3rd Disability Fund To 49 Beneficiaries
U.S. Launches University Partnerships Initiative With Two Inaugural Projects At KNUST
Togbe Tepre Hodo Is Elected President Of Volta Regional House Of Chiefs
Napaga Tia Sulemana Supports Nanton Constituency
Kumasi: NBU Using Movies To Change Youth Perception
Regional Minister Tasks Ahafo Chiefs To Deal With Violent Politicians
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

I.Coast's Ouattara opens presidential campaign with rally
11 minutes ago

Gory Accident Kills NPP Parliamentary Candidate For Yapei Ku...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line