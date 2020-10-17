Many Pastors Are Doing Other Businesses---Prophet Nyamekye Reveals

Listen to article

General Overseer of International prayer and worship center prophet Nana Nyamekye has said a lot of pastors are businessmen.

The Prophet who doubles as a musician said, there have been a number of high-profile cases in recent months involving pastors which depicts there are businessmen.

He told Fiifi Pratt on Afro Joint on Kingdom Plus he is not afraid to criticize the invulnerability of so-called men of God who use their position of authority to abuse people.

According to him, Church is not a business entity and that Christians should vigilant and must learn the word of God.

The sprout of a lot of pastors has made it harder for most ordinary Christians to distinguish false prophets from genuine ones.

False prophets have cunningly learnt to parrot what impoverished or troubled followers are desperate to hear. Despite awareness by movies by people like Pastor Blinks, self-proclaimed prophets retain thousands of followers who fund their activities.

---KingdomfmOnline