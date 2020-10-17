ARAP National Stakeholder Institutions Receive Electronic And Multimedia Equipment

Accra, 16 October 2020 – Today, the Attorney General Office (AGO), the Ghana Police Service (GPS), the Economic and Organized Crime Organisation (EOCO) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have received electronic and multimedia equipment from the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP), an EU-funded programme, implemented by the Spanish public foundation FIIAPP.

This intervention aims to support at the Attorney General Office with 10 printers, 15 routers, 22 Desktop computers and 22 Dockstation for the Solicitor General (SG), and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Solicitor General will role out the Solicitor General Platform (a digital platform created under the ARAP Programme) whose main function is to administer and manage all civil case dockets that the SG Office receives from the Attorney General Office. The DPP, will use and develop the digital register Docket System created under the programme.

The main function of the electronic case docket system is to administer and manage all criminal case dockets that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions receives from other investigative agencies such as Ghana Police and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The equipment for the Ghana Police Service consists in 20 desktops computers, 20 Dockstation, 13 printers and 2 routers, that will support the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) and the GPS Legal Unit Department. The PPSB will use it for its Petition Management System (PMS), that is designed to incorporate digitally the work processes, books, registries and forms used by personnel of the Police Professional Standards Bureau in the course of their duties.

Consequently, the system ensures the immediate availability of relevant system-generated reports on the status of PPSB activities and therefore allows adequate monitoring by relevant PPSB stakeholders. The GPS Legal Unit will use it to support the implementation of the evidence declassification process digitally.

The Economic and Organized Crime Organisation received 2 Laptops, 2 Dockstation, 1 printer and 3 Smartphones to strengthen its Communication Unit. And the Environmental Protection Agency 2 Sound Level Meters to support its complaints system, specifically that of noise pollution.

The donated devices will help to strengthen the work of the above-mentioned institutions in Ghana and enable them to ensure the continuity of their activities.

ARAP remains a proud partner of the Attorney General Office (AGO), the Ghana Police Service (GPS), the Economic and Organized Crime Organisation (EOCO) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to double up their efforts to ensure effective rule of law, accountable institutions and healthy state-society relations.

About ARAP

The ARAP - Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme project joins the Ghanaian government's efforts to reduce corruption. This Programme is funded by the European Union Delegation to Ghana and is currently implemented by the Fundacion Internacional y para Iberoamerica de Administracion y Politicas Publicas (FIIAPP). This programme aims to promote good governance and support national reform, in order to enhance accountability and strengthen anti-corruption efforts across the country.