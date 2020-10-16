Deploy Patrol Team To Guard Kumasi-Bawku Highways To Safeguard Passengers Against Robbery — Drivers To Gov’t

Listen to article

The National Chairman for Alliance Drivers of Ghana (ADG) Alhaji Siaka Yahya has stressed the need for government to put measures in place to ensure that safety of traveling public who unexpectedly become victims to the attacking spree of armed robbers.

Alhaji Yahya told Modernghana Correspondent that he gets sad and disappointed whenever he hears passengers have been attacked on highways by dreadful armed robbers.

He indicated that though the country has mechanism that safeguard both drivers and travelers at any given time, the laws seem to be inactive.

He was reacting to the persistent highway robberies which have in the recent past reported along the Kumasi-Bawku highways and other parts of the country.

The chairman noted that cases of highway robbery during deep night hours are increasing at an alarming rate whilst the authorities look on unconcerned as if its nothing new or strange.

He urges government to define the role and limitations of the country’s security agencies, especially the Ghana Police Service who plays a crucial role in the country's highways.

Alhaji Siaka who also doubles as the Kumasi-Bawku branch Chairman for the Ghana Private Road & Transport Union (GPRTU) hinted that considering the ways armed robbers have been strategically robbing and killing innocent people on our highways, it is now time government revamp the security sector to be proactive to carry out their mandate as expected by Ghanaians.

He pointed out that the activities of the highway robbers have and are causing many Ghanaians to lose their loved ones and relatives who are in most cases regarded as breadwinners for their families.

Alhaji Yahya strongly appealed to the government and other stakeholders in the security sector to as a matter of national concern come out with measures to improve the security architecture and deploy task force to patrol all highways across the country during day and night to safeguard both drivers and passengers from falling prey to robbers.

Chairman Yahya also urged police personnel at the various road check points in the country to be vigilante and scrutinize suspicious persons who drive during odd times in the night.

Alliance Drivers of Ghana, according to Alhaji Siaka Yahya is a group of professional transporters and drivers drawn from the various transport Unions and Associations across the country with a prime objective of addressing challenges that confront the various private transport sector and welfare of members as well as liaising with government to find solutions confronting the transport sector.