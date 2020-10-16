ModernGhanalogo

16.10.2020

Mfantseman MP Murder: Five 'Killers' Grabbed
Five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford.

According to the police, “they [suspects] are being taken through lawful police procedures.”

Mr Hayford, aged 50, was shot by gunmen who stopped his vehicle on the Abeadze-Dominase–Abeadze-Duadzi-Mankessim road when he was returning from a campaign trip on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

His driver was also wounded in the incident but is currently in a stable condition.

---citinewsroom

