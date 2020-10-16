ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.10.2020 Social News

Lashibi: How Robbers Chiseled The Wall To Gain Access To The Bank Vault

The two pump action guns and 100 rounds of live AK47 ammunition retrieved The two pump action guns and 100 rounds of live AK47 ammunition retrieved
Listen to article

About six unidentified armed men managed to rob a bank at Lashibi, Accra in a blockbuster style.

The incident occurred at about 2 am on Friday, 16 October.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Police, the robbers opened fire into a vault, chiseled the wall to the vault to gain access and stole from the safe.

The gunshots from the robbery scene attracted a police patrol team and the robbers bolted amidst firing.

A search at the scene led to the retrieval of an electric cutter, hammer, chisel, eleven live 9mm ammunition and 1 round of spent ammunition.

Two suspects, Albert Buckson and Prince Ankrah, who were in a taxi which had its engine on, were arrested in the vicinity.

They were suspected to be on surveillance linked to the robbery.

A reinforcement patrol team also intercepted an Urvan bus suspected to be linked to the robbery.

The occupants of the mini-bus, however, escaped upon seeing the police.

The police, however, retrieved two pump action guns and 100 rounds of live AK47 ammunition.

The two suspects together with three private security men who were on duty at the time of the robbery have been detained to assist with investigations.

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Deploy Patrol Team To Guard Kumasi-Bawku Highways To Safeguard Passengers Against Robbery — Drivers To Gov’t
Dennis Cobblah Lied About His Missing, Resurfaces With Inconsistent Stories – Scribe Clarifies
Nitiwul Threatens To Sue Lady Accusing Him Of Extorting GHS100 From NaBCo Beneficiaries To Fund His 2020 Campaign
Mining Equipment Seized From Galamsey Operators On River Offin
VIDEO: I'm Disappointed In Gyan Brothers For Assaulting The CEO, Asamoah Gyan Is Not Being Managed Well — Nana Kwame
Police Invite Robbery Victims On Heman-Ejuratia And Mamponteng highway.
Six Found Dead In Galamsey Pit At Mpohor
NPP Foot Soldiers Hijack 1V1D Projects – Peasant Farmers
JB Killer Case: I Can’t Give You Audience – Court Tells Sexy Don Don
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Dennis Cobblah Lied About His Missing, Resurfaces With Incon...
58 minutes ago

Mfantseman MP Murder: Five 'Killers' Grabbed
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line