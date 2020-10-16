ModernGhanalogo

16.10.2020

Six Found Dead In Galamsey Pit At Mpohor

Six illegal miners have perished at Mpohor Banso in the Western Region of Ghana, after a Galamsey pit where they were mining caved in on them.

Narrating the story, Mr. Ignatius Asaah Mensah who is the District Chief Executive for Mpohor, told newsmen that the six young men were trapped in an abandoned galamsey pit after they smuggled themselves to search for Gold.

The lifeless bodies of two of the illegal miners were retrieved from the pit immediately the sad incident happened on Wednesday 14th October, whilst the remaining four were removed in the later hours of Thursday 15th October 2020.

Mr. Ignatius Asaah Mensah indicates, the families and the identities of the six young men are still being investigated since they are not from the community.

