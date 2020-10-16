ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.10.2020 Social News

Juju Man Admits, Fined For Performing Rituals With Sam George Pictures, Posters On Volta Lake

Juju Man Admits, Fined For Performing Rituals With Sam George Pictures, Posters On Volta Lake
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, says he is unperturbed by an alleged ritual attempt on his life by a spiritualist.

Police at Kpong arrested a man in connection with the allegations on Wednesday.

This was after a citizen arrest by some Kpong residents.

He reportedly had a picture of the MP and campaign posters.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. George said: “The night before [Wednesday] the youth had to mass up and arrest someone who had been caught on the Volta Lake carrying out some rituals with my pictures and my posters. The man had allegedly been contracted by someone in Afienya to do some rituals that would lead to my demise before the election”.

But Mr. George said he was secure in his Christian faith.

“For me, I put my faith and trust absolutely in God and I believe that there is no juju or shrine more powerful than the almighty God.”

“Even when they try to do things in secret, God is revealing it,” the MP added.

“The suspect pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession and destruction of private property,” added Sam George.

He has also been fined.

There are no laws in Ghana that account for attempted murder using spiritual means.

---Citinewsroom

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Six Found Dead In Galamsey Pit At Mpohor
NPP Foot Soldiers Hijack 1V1D Projects – Peasant Farmers
JB Killer Case: I Can’t Give You Audience – Court Tells Sexy Don Don
Election 2020: No Weapons Moved Out Of Armouries, No Uniforms Issued To Vigilante Groups — GAF
V/R: Increase Security In Afife To Prevent Western Togoland Attack – Chief
Beware Of Fraudulent Recruitment Adverts – GAF Cautions Public
A/R: Four Robbers Attack Traders At Abofour Market
You Can Put 1000 Police Officers To One MP, They Can Be Ambused Because Officers Lack Intelligence – Adam Bona
GWCL Laments Encroachment On Buffer Zone Lands Around Weija Dam
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: Everything EC Is Doing Is Showing That We're ...
27 minutes ago

Election 2020: I Don’t Hate Jean Mensa, I Want The Right Thi...
37 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line