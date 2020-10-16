Juju Man Admits, Fined For Performing Rituals With Sam George Pictures, Posters On Volta Lake

The NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, says he is unperturbed by an alleged ritual attempt on his life by a spiritualist.

Police at Kpong arrested a man in connection with the allegations on Wednesday.

This was after a citizen arrest by some Kpong residents.

He reportedly had a picture of the MP and campaign posters.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. George said: “The night before [Wednesday] the youth had to mass up and arrest someone who had been caught on the Volta Lake carrying out some rituals with my pictures and my posters. The man had allegedly been contracted by someone in Afienya to do some rituals that would lead to my demise before the election”.

But Mr. George said he was secure in his Christian faith.

“For me, I put my faith and trust absolutely in God and I believe that there is no juju or shrine more powerful than the almighty God.”

“Even when they try to do things in secret, God is revealing it,” the MP added.

“The suspect pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawful possession and destruction of private property,” added Sam George.

He has also been fined.

There are no laws in Ghana that account for attempted murder using spiritual means.

---Citinewsroom