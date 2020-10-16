ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.10.2020 Social News

You Can Put 1000 Police Officers To One MP, They Can Be Ambused Because Officers Lack Intelligence – Adam Bona

You Can Put 1000 Police Officers To One MP, They Can Be Ambused Because Officers Lack Intelligence – Adam Bona
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A security analyst, Adam Bona, says government's decision to deploy police officers to guard Members of Parliament till the end of the year is totally needless.

He says the state must rather invest in the capacity of the country's security agencies in intelligence gathering in other for them to be ahead of criminals.

His comment follows an announcement by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, that 200 police officers have been deployed to protect MPs.

The number is expected to rise to about 800 later to operate under the Parliamentary Protection Unit.

This is in response to the killing of the Mfantseman MP, Ekow Hayford in a robbery attack.

Mr. Bona in a Citi News interview said government's decision wasn't well thought through.

“Obviously, this is not a step in the right direction. It is needless, we just do not put police escort out there. It is a knee-jerk reaction, what science went into the decision? If you do not have a security intelligence unit, there is nothing you can do. You can put 1,000 security or military officers around an MP, and they could be ambushed because they lack intelligence.”

The decision has been criticized by some Ghanaians, civil society groups and security analysts.

---citinewsroom

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Six Found Dead In Galamsey Pit At Mpohor
NPP Foot Soldiers Hijack 1V1D Projects – Peasant Farmers
JB Killer Case: I Can’t Give You Audience – Court Tells Sexy Don Don
Election 2020: No Weapons Moved Out Of Armouries, No Uniforms Issued To Vigilante Groups — GAF
V/R: Increase Security In Afife To Prevent Western Togoland Attack – Chief
Beware Of Fraudulent Recruitment Adverts – GAF Cautions Public
A/R: Four Robbers Attack Traders At Abofour Market
Juju Man Admits, Fined For Performing Rituals With Sam George Pictures, Posters On Volta Lake
GWCL Laments Encroachment On Buffer Zone Lands Around Weija Dam
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Election 2020: Everything EC Is Doing Is Showing That We're ...
27 minutes ago

Election 2020: I Don’t Hate Jean Mensa, I Want The Right Thi...
37 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line