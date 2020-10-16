You Can Put 1000 Police Officers To One MP, They Can Be Ambused Because Officers Lack Intelligence – Adam Bona

A security analyst, Adam Bona, says government's decision to deploy police officers to guard Members of Parliament till the end of the year is totally needless.

He says the state must rather invest in the capacity of the country's security agencies in intelligence gathering in other for them to be ahead of criminals.

His comment follows an announcement by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, that 200 police officers have been deployed to protect MPs.

The number is expected to rise to about 800 later to operate under the Parliamentary Protection Unit.

This is in response to the killing of the Mfantseman MP, Ekow Hayford in a robbery attack.

Mr. Bona in a Citi News interview said government's decision wasn't well thought through.

“Obviously, this is not a step in the right direction. It is needless, we just do not put police escort out there. It is a knee-jerk reaction, what science went into the decision? If you do not have a security intelligence unit, there is nothing you can do. You can put 1,000 security or military officers around an MP, and they could be ambushed because they lack intelligence.”

The decision has been criticized by some Ghanaians, civil society groups and security analysts.

---citinewsroom