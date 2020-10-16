ModernGhanalogo

16.10.2020 Headlines

HOT AUDIO: How Gyan Brothers Slapped CEO Of Web Solution

By Reporter
The Chief Executive Officer of Web Soft Solutions, Mr Godwin Martey has received hot slaps from Asamoah Gyan.

He accused the former Black Stars player of assaulting him while his brother, Asamoah Gyan, looked on and allegedly said he deserved it.

The Web Soft Solutions CEO has threatened to sue the Gyan brothers.

This happened at the 37 Army Officers’ Mess tennis court in Accra on Wednesday, October 14 when Asamoah Gyan engaged Mr Martey in a singles duel.

Headlines
