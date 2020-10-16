Police Comply With AG’s Order On Ofankor Killer Landlord Case

Police say they have complied with the request by the Attorney General to conduct further investigations into some aspect of the Ofankor landlord murder case.

Based on that, the case docket on Ofankor landlord murder case has been handed over to the Attorney General's Department for advice.

Chief Inspector Stephen Ahialey told the court when Stephen Kamkam’s, the Ofankor landlord case was called at the Abeka District Court.

Chief Inspector Ahialey said the Police were therefore waiting for AG’s advice on the docket.

The court adjourned the matter to November 3.

It would be recalled that Kamkam, a businessman, was arrested by the police when he allegedly shot and killed Okyere, his tenant and musician, over rent on May 25, this year.

Kamkam, also known as Nii Kojo Konim Obio-Cyhoera, has provisionally been charged with the murder of Benjamin Okyere but his plea has been preserved by the Court.

The Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Ahialey had earlier told the court that, the deceased was a musician who lived at Ofankor Spot-M and Kamkam, his landlord was into real estate and resides in the same vicinity.

Prosecution said two years ago, the deceased rented an apartment from the accused, but the tenancy expired on May 24, this year.

He said Okyere opted for renewal of the tenancy agreement, which Kamkam agreed, but later changed his mind and therefore asked Okyere to vacate the apartment and that he should leave and hand over the keys.

Prosecution said on the afternoon of May 25, Kamkam took his loaded pump action gun, hired a taxi, and went to the residence of Okyere.

He said on reaching the venue, he alighted from the taxi, called out Okyere at the gate, and requested that he hand over the keys of his apartment to him.

The prosecution said the deceased, who knew the behaviour of Kamkam, had earlier called one John Bosco Kotah, a Police officer friend on the phone to come to his aid.

He said when Kotah arrived, he saw Kamkam in possession of the weapon so he got scared and rushed to Okyere's room and picked a phone to call another Police friend to assist them.

Chief Inspector Ahialey said by then, the deceased was at the main gate with the accused and without any provocation, opened fire, and shot Okyere four times at close range.

---Daily Guide