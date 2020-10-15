ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.10.2020 Education

George Ansong Re-elected SSAK-KNUST President

By John Essien
George Ansong Re-elected SSAK-KNUST President
Listen to article

The incumbent President of the Senior Staff Association of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST), Mr. George Ansong has been re-elected as president of the association.

The association is a union that exists for the welfare of all senior staff of KNUST.

Mr. George Ansong was elected to the presidential position for the second time on Thursday, 15 October 2020.

Prior to his election, the Principal Technician had served as the president of Senior Staff Association, KNUST from February 2018 to date.

The October 15 elections saw 9 candidates contesting for 6 portfolios; The president, Vice-president, Main Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, and Women's commission.

Mr. Ansong garnered 372 votes (59.14%) votes against his close contender, a Principal ICT Assistant at the University Information Technology Services (UITS), KNUST, Mr. Francis Akabo who pulled 257 (40.86%) votes.

Other winners for various positions include;

VICE PRESIDENT

  1. Abraham Appau Acquah 406 (67.00%)
  2. Ansere Benedict 200 (33.00%)

SECRETARY

Kwadwo Bediako Baryeh (NO) 27 (4.65%)

Kwadwo Bediako Baryeh (YES) 554 (95.35%)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

John Kusi 228 (38.06%)

Judith Nana Agyeman-Prempeh 371 (61.94%)

TREASURER

Grace Dare J. (YES) 567 (96.10%)

Grace Dare J. (NO) 23 (3.90%)

WOMEN'S COMMISSIONER

Josephine Philicity Apenyo (NO) 21 3.51%

Josephine Philicity Apenyo (YES) 577 (96.49%)

ACHIEVEMENTS

Mr. George Ansong is a founding member of the Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) branch of the Senior Staff Association.

He was Part of the Team that drafted the National constitution of the (SSA-UoG).

  • Assisted members of the Senior Staff Association, KNUST to purchase plots of land at Asawasi, near Ejisu.
  • Fought for and got Electricity Subsidy for Principals and Chiefs Administrative Assistants to be reviewed upward
  • Fought for members without the requisite qualifications to be promoted to their next level without attending interviews
  • Delivered a congratulatory message to Otumfour Osei Tutu at his 20th Anniversary Celebration for his ascension to the Golden Stool
  • Restored calmness and respect for one another in the Senior Staff Association
  • Fought for some members of the Senior Staff Association, KNUST to get their upgrade into senior membership status.
Education
Powered By Modern Ghana
Nine Model SHSs Being Established — Education Minister
No Public University Student Will Pay Utility Bills Next Academic Year — Napo
Ebenezer Old Students To Launch Padua Regeneration Program
NSMQ 2020: Presec Wins ‘AirtelTigo Highest Scorer’ Grand Prize
NSMQ 2020 Winner Daniel Kekeli Gakpetor Receives Full Scholarship From Academic City 
International Day Of The Girl Child; Let’s Support Girls To Develop Their Talents—Mrs. Jackson
Demystify Mathematics Anxiety, Myth – GSET
Akatsi North MP Ask UG, GIJ To Reverse Increment Of Fees
Chief Laments Neglect Of Ahodwo Akuapeng Anorfo School Project
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Where We Built Hospitals I Know, In Agric I Know, In Oil I K...
3 hours ago

NDC Gov’t Siphoned Over $114m Of $179.9m Paid To Contractor ...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line