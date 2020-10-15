George Ansong Re-elected SSAK-KNUST President

Listen to article

The incumbent President of the Senior Staff Association of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST), Mr. George Ansong has been re-elected as president of the association.

The association is a union that exists for the welfare of all senior staff of KNUST.

Mr. George Ansong was elected to the presidential position for the second time on Thursday, 15 October 2020.

Prior to his election, the Principal Technician had served as the president of Senior Staff Association, KNUST from February 2018 to date.

The October 15 elections saw 9 candidates contesting for 6 portfolios; The president, Vice-president, Main Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, and Women's commission.

Mr. Ansong garnered 372 votes (59.14%) votes against his close contender, a Principal ICT Assistant at the University Information Technology Services (UITS), KNUST, Mr. Francis Akabo who pulled 257 (40.86%) votes.

Other winners for various positions include;

VICE PRESIDENT

Abraham Appau Acquah 406 (67.00%) Ansere Benedict 200 (33.00%)

SECRETARY

Kwadwo Bediako Baryeh (NO) 27 (4.65%)

Kwadwo Bediako Baryeh (YES) 554 (95.35%)

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

John Kusi 228 (38.06%)

Judith Nana Agyeman-Prempeh 371 (61.94%)

TREASURER

Grace Dare J. (YES) 567 (96.10%)

Grace Dare J. (NO) 23 (3.90%)

WOMEN'S COMMISSIONER

Josephine Philicity Apenyo (NO) 21 3.51%

Josephine Philicity Apenyo (YES) 577 (96.49%)

ACHIEVEMENTS

Mr. George Ansong is a founding member of the Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) branch of the Senior Staff Association.

He was Part of the Team that drafted the National constitution of the (SSA-UoG).