Akufo-Addo Inaugurates New Boundary Commission

President Nana Akufo-Addo yesterday inaugurated a new 13-member Boundary Commission to negotiate proper demarcation of Ghana’s land and maritime boundaries with neighbouring countries.

The Commission is chaired by the Minister for Lands & Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, and has as its members the Minister for Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; her colleague Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Gloria Afua Akuffo, and the Minister for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul.

Others are Solomon Adjetey Sowah, a representative of the Ministry of Energy; Paulina Susana Naa Darkua Addy, a representative Ministry of Food & Agriculture; Nathaniel Amonoo Wilson, a representative Ministry of Transport; Sylvanus Kofi Adzornu, a representative of Ministry of Local Government, and Tangkpieo Benedict Dere, a representative of Ministry for National Security.

The rest include Francis Tanlongo, a representative of Customs, Excise & Preventive Service (CEPS); Michael Enam Dordor, a representative of Ghana Institution of Surveyors; Prof. J. S. Y. Kuma, a representative of Ghana Institution of Geoscientists, and Dr. Eric Yeboah, a representative of Academic Institutions.

Addressing members of the Commission at the Jubilee House after administering the oaths of office and secrecy, the President indicated that the African continent in the 21st century still experiences inter-state boundary disputes which have serious implications on the security of the countries involved.

That, he said, was part of reasons Ghana endured a five-year maritime boundary dispute with her western neighbour, Côte d’Ivoire.

For that matter, he said the Commission has a statutory duty to protect Ghana from all forms of land and maritime boundary disputes going forward, saying, “As the newly constituted board, and in accordance with Act 795, the Ghanaian people demand that you protect at all times their interest.”

Act 795 enjoins the Commission to negotiate with a neighbouring country concerning a land or maritime boundary between Ghana and that country undertake the physical demarcation and survey of land boundaries and the delimitation of maritime boundaries, and advise government on international conventions in connection with the country’s borders and the signing and ratification of treaties relating to land and maritime boundaries.

On his part, Mr. Asoma-Cheremeh assured that “we will function as the law requires and your expectations will not come to zero.”

---Daily Guide