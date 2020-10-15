Former Second Lady Hajia Ramatu Clocks 69 Today

Listen to article

Hajia Ramatu Mahama (Neè Egala), the second lady of the Republic from 2001 to 2008 and wife of the late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, turns 69 years today 15th October.

Hajia Ramatu as she is affectionately known will be joined by family, friends, associates and well-wishers across the world to joyously celebrate her 69th birthday at a private ceremony.

The motherly and gracious Hajia Ramatu is the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of Cocobod, in the First Republic and a long standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.

Hajia Ramatu was an educationist in Tamale and her love and care for her pupils earned her the coveted title “Mma Ramatu”.

During the tenure of the late vice president, Shania Ramatu championed and advocated for women participation in decision making process of the country.

Her house was home of many young people due to her commitment to the development, wellbeing and welfare of the teeming young people in the community.

She also a philanthropist who has supported a lot of youth and women in agriculture, education, business development and health care services.

Together with the late vice president, Hajia Ramatu had four children, namely; Salma, Farouk, Fayad and Halim, all of whom are flourishing in their various fields of endeavour.

---Daily Guide