Kumasi: NBU Using Movies To Change Youth Perception

The No Business as Usual Hub is using movies to inspire and change the perception of youth on entrepreneurship.

Situated at the Asokore Mampong Municipal in the Asawase Constituency, the Hub is under the SOS Children Villages Ghana and funded by the European Union.

Regularly, it organises free movie nights unlike the usual screens, it has developed strategise for screening inspiring films aimed at fuelling the entrepreneurial desires of the youth.

"The movies are not just exciting but preempt me to take actions in some aspect of my life." Fati Abdullahi, a graduate who has attended a series of screens said of the approach.

With a lot of persuasion and drive, it is never too late to turn your life around. We are focusing on improving the youth's positive attributes through movies. Mr. Shaibu Fuseini, a training coordinator at the Hub explained.

"After each movie screen, we give participants the opportunity to discuss the movie and draw inspirations and motivational ideas from it," he added.

The founder, the boy who harnessed the wind, the internship, Nightschool, the hummingbird project, the pursuit of happiness, Nightcrawler, are a few of the movies it has screened.