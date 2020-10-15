I Feel Safer Walking On The Streets Of Accra Than London — Security Analyst

Security and safety expert Adam Bona has said Ghana is more safer to live and do business than some developed countries.

According to him, Ghanaians go about their normal duties with fear and insecurity.

"I feel more confident walking on the streets of Accra than on the street of London," he stated.

On the streets of London, he argues that until Covid-19, there were increasing incidents of knife attacks than it happened in Ghana.

Mr Bona noted that a state of insecurity is a situation where almost everything is not working. "In an insecurity state, you cannot go to the hospital or market. That is where government have to use helicopters to airlift food and other valuables to other places. When that happens, then we can say we are in a state of insecurity."

He was speaking to Kwaku Annan on the 'The Seat Show' on Net2tv today, Wednesday 14th October in assessing the security situation in Ghana ahead of Election 2020.

Mr Bona explained that there are pockets of incidence of violents in some parts of the country but that cannot be said to be a state of insecurity. "To say we are in a state of insecurity is to abuse the word or to have used it wrongly."

According to him, the whole business of security is intelligence gathering but unfortunately, the state security has fallen short of the target. "When you put square pegs in round pegs, things wouldn't work as it is supposed to be".

Adam Bona however bemoaned political interference in security matters and said: "Such things don't help us as a people".