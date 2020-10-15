The Plight Of Brafoyaw Residents As Cargo Truck Falls To Ground

A red cargo car with registration number GR 2277 J has crushed to the ground on the road at Brafoyaw, a community of the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District in the Central Region.

The vehicle which was fully loaded with poultry droppings fell on its side while trying to climb a little hill on the road.

The poultry droppings were later conveyed to Accra to be converted into organic manure for agricultural and horticultural purposes.

The accident, residents say its caused by the bad nature of the roads including other challenges such as lack of potable water, proper planning and layout, and lack of drainage systems.

Brafoyaw is located along the Accra Makessim Highway opposite the Aggrey Memorial Senior High School.

The land of Brafoyaw is made of a Ridge and Valley. While majority of the inhabitants of Brafoyaw live on the Ridge, quite a substantial number also live in the valley of the community.

Speaking to Mr Mbir, resident of Brafoyaw, he said they have incessantly complained to the AAK Assembly for help but nothing has come out of it. "Indeed my daughter has written letters to the assembly enumerating our problems, but still, all those concerns have fallen on death ears".

According to Mr Mbir, when it rains, most of the houses in the valley are flooded mixed with refuse from the descending hill from the ridge. "It is very stressful anytime it rains. This is because, the refuse that fills our houses are mixed with faeces, panties and sometimes used sanitary pads."

He added all these have come about because there are not gutters constructed within the valley to carry the rainwaters.

According to Mr Mbir is that "We are among the first persons the AAK officials would come and take their property rate but when it comes to our needs, nothing happens".

The residents of Brafoyaw are only hoping that the Assembly would listen to their plight and come to their aid.