Nanumba South: Flood Victims Cry For Support

Several communities in the Nanumba South District of the Northern Region continue to suffer as floods continue to destroy their homes and farms.

Some residents living close to the Oti river are counting their losses following heavy rains on Sunday, October 11, 2020, that got the several communities flooded.

Roads have been cut off making it difficult for people to access the district capital for basic needs.

The communities include Chichagi, Lahato, Egambo, Mualaa, all in the Nanumba South District.

Buildings have collapsed, farms submerged and bridges washed off.

The people say they have no place to lay their heads and are calling on the authorities to come to their aid.

“All our belongings have been submerged in the floods, I have nowhere to go. What to eat is even a problem. We need the government to support us. All my belongings are gone,” a victim said.

“All my properties are gone. All I have left are the clothes I have on. I am begging the government to help put up our structures again,” another victim shared.

The District National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, Yaw Kojo Kumah Edward also appealed for support for the victims.

“Several buildings have collapsed. We can no longer identify the areas. We have about 157 people identified, and we are still counting. We are appealing to the government, religious bodies, and the NGOs to come to our aid. Most of these people have no one to look up to. They survive majorly on farming, and as their farms have been submerged in the floods, they have nothing to feed on.”

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), West Mamprusi in the North East Region, Aremeyaw Somo Lucky, says the GHS100,000 presented by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in support of flood victims has been disbursed.

Dr. Bawumia offered the money with an assurance that the government will assist in rebuilding the houses for the displaced victims in the area.

Villages were submerged in floodwaters following the massive torrential rains that forced the banks of three dams to break, allowing the water from the dams to rush onto the villages.

Acres of farmlands were submerged while some livestock were carried away by the floodwaters, a situation that led to the donation from Dr. Bawumia to enable the affected victims to get some relief items.

