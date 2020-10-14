ModernGhanalogo

14.10.2020 Social News

Three Ghanaian Stowaways Grabbed, Shipped Back To Ghana

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Three Ghanaians who attempted to stowaway onboard a vessel, MV, Kota Lumba, have been shipped back to Tema Port.

The three, Emmanuel Agyei, 45 years, Akesse Francis Alan, 46 years, and Samuel Yalley, also 45 years, were nabbed mid-voyage in Namibian waters and were transferred to a sister vessel, Kota Salam at Walvis Bay anchorage in Namibia and repatriated to Ghana.

The Ghana News Agency gathered that the three embarked the vessel using a bamboo ladder at the blind side of the ship crew, in late September 2020.

The stowaways indicated that although they had no idea where the ship was heading to, they were hopeful it was sailing to a country which offered greener pastures.

They added that they had traveled to Tema in pursuit of a better life but they could not make ends meet, hence their decision to stowaway.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Labaran Salifu, Head of intelligence at the Port of Tema, has advised Ghanaians not to embark on highly dangerous adventures.

---GNA

