14.10.2020 Social News

Two Okada Riders Crushed To Death On AsukawKaw-Dambai Highway

Two persons, yet to be identified have died on the spot at Yabram, a farming community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region on the Asukawkaw-Dambai highway on Tuesday at about 1550 hours.

The two motorbikes travelling from opposite sides collided head-on, leaving one female in critical condition, who was rushed to Dambai Health Centre for emergency medical care.

Corporal Zakaria Asharift, of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that investigations were underway to ascertain what caused the accident.

He said the deceased would be taken to WoraWora Government Hospital for autopsy.

He also urged the public to help the police to identify the deceased and appealed to commercial drivers to take extra care on the highway.

---GNA

