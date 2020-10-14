Deployment Of Armed Police Bodyguards To MPs A Betrayal To Society – Saani Adib

Security Analyst, Saani Adib has contended that providing Members of Parliament with armed police guards was just a betrayal to the larger society.

According to him, improving national security would have inured to the benefit of all citizens including the lawmakers.

“This move does not only deprive society of security but appears to be merely ceremonial rather than aimed at attaining any form of functional security,” Adib said in a statement.

He added: “Besides, it is impracticable to think that a policeman sitting in an MP or Minister’s car provides him/her invincibility. The criminals have become so vicious and bolstered in their operations to the extent that they go after bullion vans and even attack police stations and officers in broad daylight.”

His comment follows the Interior Minister’s directive to the Inspector General of Police(IGP) to immediately deploy 200 armed police personnel to serve as bodyguards to MPs.

The move comes on the back of incessant demands by the legislature for police protection in the wake of the murder of Mfantsiman MP Ekow Quansah Hayford.

Addressing the media in parliament, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery indicated that further deployments will be done to ensure safety of MPs even in their homes.

The Nandom MP however dispelled arguments the move will mean MPs are being given special treatment from the general populace.

Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead on Friday dawn by some unknown assailants on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim road.

The lawmaker and some executives of the NPP were returning from a campaign trip when the incident occurred.

---Kasapafm