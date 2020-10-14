ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.10.2020 Headlines

Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s Contempt Case

Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s Contempt Case
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong's plea has been accepted by the Supreme Court.

He has succeeded in stopping the High Court Judge Amos Wuntah Wuni from prosecuting the contempt charges against him.

The Court also quashed all the proceedings that have gone on so far on the case, save for the order for Mr. Agyapong to appear before the High Court on contempt charges, as well as the charge sheet, and ordered that the case be returned to the registry of the High Court for reassignment to a different Judge.

The Supreme Court has directed that the High Court be reconstituted to hear the charges against the legislator.

The order was given today in court, Wednesday, October 14.

--More soon

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
This Is Why Supreme Court Restrains Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s Contempt Case
Resolve Ghana’s Boundary Disputes – Akufo-Addo Tasks Reconstituted Boundary Commission Board
Supreme Court To Hear Ken Agyapong’s Contempt Plea Today
NBSSI Staff In Tamale Chased Out By Alleged NPP Boys, Locked-Up Offices
Gov't Orders NCCE To Return 25 Vehicles Meant For Covid-19 Campaign
Gov't Will Absorb Shortfall In Pension Lump Sum Payment To Retirees — Akufo-Addo
Election 2020: Interior Ministry Deploys 200 Police Officers To Guard MPs
Cedi Sped Like Usain Bolt Under NDC, We've Made It One Of World's Best-Performers Against Dollar – Bawumia
Clean Sanitation Project: Aggrieved Contractors Accuse Gov't Of Connival In Ghana First Company Contract Scam
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

This Is Why Supreme Court Restrains Justice Wuni From Hearin...
1 hour ago

Opuni's Trial: Seidu Agongo's Agricult Never Registered To M...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line