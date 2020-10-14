Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s Contempt Case

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong's plea has been accepted by the Supreme Court.

He has succeeded in stopping the High Court Judge Amos Wuntah Wuni from prosecuting the contempt charges against him.

The Court also quashed all the proceedings that have gone on so far on the case, save for the order for Mr. Agyapong to appear before the High Court on contempt charges, as well as the charge sheet, and ordered that the case be returned to the registry of the High Court for reassignment to a different Judge.

The Supreme Court has directed that the High Court be reconstituted to hear the charges against the legislator.

The order was given today in court, Wednesday, October 14.

