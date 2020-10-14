EC`s Biometric Verification Devices: Have They Been Compromised ?

Critical events

The Caucus for Democratic Governance, Ghana (CDG-GH), is worried about passing political events leading to the 2020 elections.

Oblivious of these critical political events, the President is reported to have expressed confidence that the EC will conduct a credible, free, and fair elections without flaws. Unfortunately, events on the ground, tell a different story.

New BVDs

The EC`s bitter struggle for a new Biometric Verification Device (BVD); was a worry for IPAC and civil society. More worrying still is that the Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) of the EC is reported to have been compromised. Optically the devices look the same. They are however two different functional BVDs based on the activated and deactivated processes.

First type of device

In the first type of BVDs, the verified voters are (not dilited) not cleared to zero, the stored data is protected when the RESET button is pressed. So anyone who got verified and passed to vote is properly captured, even after RESETTING the Verification device.

Second type of device

In the second type of the BVDs however, the data is completely dilited when the RESET button is activated. This means, people who got verified and voted early in the day, can return in the afternoon to get verified and to vote again when the reset button is activated. Any time the BVDs are RESET, those who got verified earlier and did vote, can come to the polling station and vote again.

Differentiation

The differentiation makes it possible for polling stations of NPP strong hold to have the second type of BVDs that allows the data to be cleared after deactivation and activation processes. This means, if the agents of political parties are not VIGILANT, those who have already gone through verification, can come again to vote.

Indelible Ink

In much the same way, there will be two types of indelible ink; one that can easily be washed off and another that cannot be easily washed off.

Call on EC

The CDG-GH calls on the EC to come clear on this BVD issue and to allow IT experts of IPAC to scrutinize and examine all the BVDs machines to ensure credibility. We all have to be VIGILANT and contribute to credible free and fair elections.

Dr E.K.Hayford

Executive Director, CDG-GH

