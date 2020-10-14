Community Development: NBU Meet CSOs, Assembly Members, Et Al

The No Business as usual Hub has engaged Civil Society Organisations and Assembly members on issues pertaining to development in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

The meeting provided an avenue for assembly members to share challenges confronting them.

"We have a drain situated in the centre of our community it overflows during rains.

It should be looked at for us" complained Hon. Salu Yakubu, Assemblyman for Boubai.

"The absence of speed rumps, streetlights, under-resourced watchdog personnel, are leading to the low development of my community," explained Hon. Alhaji Bawa Assemblyman for New Zongo.

In addressing the challenges, each Civil Society Organization in the Municipal was assigned to two electoral areas to work towards their challenges.

Mr. Vincent Ohene-Ntow (Program Manager and Action Plan-NBU Project) made a clear objective of the project noting that it is meant to build the capacity of the youth and Assembly personnel aimed at advancing socio-economic development within the Asokore Mampong Municipality.