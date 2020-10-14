ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s ...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.10.2020 Headlines

Supreme Court To Hear Ken Agyapong’s Contempt Plea Today

Supreme Court To Hear Ken Agyapong’s Contempt Plea Today
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Supreme Court will later today, Wednesday, October 14 hear the application by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong for intervention in his contempt trial ongoing at the High Court.

Mr. Agyapong applied to the apex court to exercise its supervisory jurisdiction over the lower courts and stop Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni of the High Court from prosecuting the contempt charges against him.

The legislator further asked in a September 17, 2020 application that the Supreme quashes all orders and decisions made by Justice Wuni in pursuit of the contempt case against him.

The apex court at its hearing on Tuesday instructed the Attorney-General's Department to study an affidavit filed in opposition to the application by the High Court Registrar for and on behalf of Justice Wuni, and give legal representation to the Land Court Judge at today's hearing.

Kennedy Agyapong is worried that justice will not be served should the Supreme Court allow Justice Wuni to go ahead to hear the case against him.

---citinewsroom

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
This Is Why Supreme Court Restrains Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s Contempt Case
Just In: Supreme Court Stops Justice Wuni From Hearing Ken Agyapong’s Contempt Case
Resolve Ghana’s Boundary Disputes – Akufo-Addo Tasks Reconstituted Boundary Commission Board
NBSSI Staff In Tamale Chased Out By Alleged NPP Boys, Locked-Up Offices
Gov't Orders NCCE To Return 25 Vehicles Meant For Covid-19 Campaign
Gov't Will Absorb Shortfall In Pension Lump Sum Payment To Retirees — Akufo-Addo
Election 2020: Interior Ministry Deploys 200 Police Officers To Guard MPs
Cedi Sped Like Usain Bolt Under NDC, We've Made It One Of World's Best-Performers Against Dollar – Bawumia
Clean Sanitation Project: Aggrieved Contractors Accuse Gov't Of Connival In Ghana First Company Contract Scam
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

This Is Why Supreme Court Restrains Justice Wuni From Hearin...
47 minutes ago

Opuni's Trial: Seidu Agongo's Agricult Never Registered To M...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line