Naana Jane Donates To Juvenile Home And Cerebral Palsy Organization

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, presented items to two organizations today as part of her personal ongoing commitment to support vulnerable persons in Ghana.

Items presented went to a cluster of youth rehabilitation institutions in South Labone and the Makers Disability Foundation in Dansoman, Accra. The cluster of youth rehabilitation institutions include South Labone Girls Vocational Training Centre, Junior Girls Correctional Center, Shelter for Abused Children and Remand Boys. These institutions are administered by the Department of Social Welfare and house children between the ages of 15-18 years.The facility caters for children who have suffered sexual and emotional abuse and human trafficking. In some cases, the children have also been completely abandoned. The Maker’s Disability Foundation was founded in 2016. It cares for about 100 children who have Cerebral Palsy.

Explaining her rationale for taking a break from her campaign activities to target these two institutions, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang indicated that the gesture was part of her personal life long commitment to ensuring that those more susceptible to economic and social struggles received a hand of support. She also took the opportunity to interactively engage with the children and caregivers.

“I believe that irrespective of circumstances, vulnerable Ghanaians, when accorded a fair chance, have the capacity to contribute something to our nation. This is my best effort to encourage these young ones to reorient their attitudes towards life and help their courageous care-givers to shape them into productive citizens. I hope my small contribution will inspire all well-meaning Ghanaians to do the same. I am confident that we can do it together,” she said.

Bags of rice, cartons of oil, bags of beans, cartons of bottled water, bags of pure water, pieces of exercise books, boxes of Lele Mackerel, math sets and assorted toiletries were given to both institutions. An undisclosed cash donation was also made to both institutions.

Prof. Opoku- Agyemang was accompanied by Madam Sherry Ayitey- National Vice Chair it the NDC, Mr Ade Coker- Regional Chairman of the Greater Accra Region, Ambassador Molly Anim-Addo, Mr. Mustapha Abubakar- Former Deputy CEO of Masloc, Abigail Elorm- Deputy National Women’s Organizer, Ruth Della Seddoh- Deputy National Youth Organiser and the Greater Accra Regional Deputy Women Organizers as well as the PCs and Chairmen for La Dadekotopon, and Ablekuma West constituencies.

Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – MP for North Tongu, Benedicta Lasi – Aide and Mawuena Trebarh Spokeperson to the Running Mate of the NDC, who are members of Prof. Opoku- Agyemang’s office, were also present during the presentations