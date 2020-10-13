A Dialogue Of Barren Women

Listen to article

SAMPOA: I cry today because I broke my virginity

At age 15. That's not why I'm crying;

I cry now even more

Because pregnancy rejects me.

AZINPOA: Then you must go and appease

The angry

And besieged gods of this holy land.

TIPOA: I don't know why you cry for nothing!

Do you need a baby that badly?

What do most newborn babies know ---

Than to think of nothing more than their needs?

All they know is: feed me, hold me, soothe me, nurse me;

I want to sleep, I want this, I want that. For God's sake,

We are barren women not witches!

SAMPOA: You talk as if you don't know the bitter sorrows

Of childlessness.

AZINPOA: It has happened to us without a hitch,

Because the gods want it like that.

I'm not perturbed, my nephews and nieces are my children;

What about those countless street children and orphans?

We can adopt them as our own children.

TIPOA: What were you thinking when you were doing those

Numerous abortions?

You flushed out all your babies long before

You got married to an unfortunate man;

Now he's thinking of a second wife.

AZINPOA: Hmm, today's young women must be vigilant.

We indeed flushed out some babies years ago;

That's why we must appease the gods for our sins.

We are not different from gunmen.

We killed our own babies;

Now we cry for them.

SAMPOA: My mother has eleven children;

She perhaps didn't flush out any of us

Like I did during my teenage years.

NAPOA: You women indeed made terrible mistakes

By flushing out your babies when

They were crying in your wombs –

The mourning will not help,

Keep praying to the gods and advise

The young women not to have pre-marital sex

Or at worst flush out any baby,

In case it comes crying in their wombs –

If not they might find themselves in this

Same situation years ahead of them

In their future marriages....

Waterz Yidana

Author of Madman and the Drunkards