ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.10.2020 Regional News

Amenfi Central: Farmers Weep As Galamsey Activities Continue To Destroy Cocoa Farms

By Kojo Fletcher
Amenfi Central: Farmers Weep As Galamsey Activities Continue To Destroy Cocoa Farms
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Cocoa farmers at Krofrom Congo, a farming community in the Wassa Amenfi Central District of the Western Region are pleading with authorities to come to their aid, as galamsey activities continue to destroy their lands and cocoa farms.

The community which is about 40 minutes drive from Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality and 20 minutes from Manso Amenfi the capital of Amenfi Central, is currently cut off from other adjoining communities due to downpour amidst the galamsey operations.

The pits created by the activities of the galamsey have also become death traps, especially to children who live in the area.

Speaking to Modernghana News on Wednesday August 30, 2020, the residents complain of how they had even engaged the operators to backfill and rehabilitate their roads for them, but the operators did not heed to their calls.

The action by the operators, they say, has caused the road to block, making it difficult for vehicles to ply it as they used to.

“Aboboyaa and other vehicles even used to come here but not this time around, due to how the operators have destroyed the land. It is raining these days too”, they said.

An opinion leader in the town Mr Adu Boahen said the situation has forced the farmers to carry their bags of cocoa beans on their heads to walk more than 30 minutes before getting a truck to convey them.

He stated that “look at me, as old as I am, I carry cocoa bags on my heard to walk this distance. It is not good. All these have been caused by the galamseyers”.

Mr Adu Boahen said waterways have also been diverted resulting in floods whenever there are rains.

This, they say is causing them problems in the community.

They are therefore calling on authorities to fish out these galamseyers to do the needful.

1012202070238-rvmypcb553-psx 20201012 150559

1012202070239-vaqdthfssn-psx 20201012 150624

1012202070241-pukwo0a442-psx 20201012 150500

1012202070244-i4dp276gfa-psx 20201012 145646

Kojo Fletcher
Kojo Fletcher Western Region Correspondent
Regional News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Asante Mamponghene Admires Bawumia’s Knowledge, Conviction
Akufo-Addo Commissions GHS5.1m Hamile-Happa Water Project
A/R: Free SHS Regional Coordinators Embark On Six-Hour Cleanup Exercise At Manhyia
Upper West Residents Welcome Solid Waste Plant At Kperisi
Nangodi Chief Wants Speedy Construction Of District Hospital
Small Arms And Light Weapons Control: Role Of CSOs Critical
Sagnarigu: Hon. ABA Fuseini Files His Nomination Papers
Foodstuff Prices Goes Up In Bolgatanga
NCCE, Committee Members, Assembly Partners To Provide Community Needs
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

You Have Forfeited Your Membership Already — NPP To Members ...
1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo Visits Family Of Slain Mfantseman MP
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line