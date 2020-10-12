We'll Mobilize Our Friends And Family To Vote For NDC If After October 12 You Don't Pay Our Cash — Menzgold Customers Threaten

Some irate customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited say they will campaign for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) if the government fails to provide a timeline for the payment of their locked-up funds.

The customers have given the Akufo-Addo government by the close of October 12, 2020, to take a decision on their fate.

This according to them has become necessary due to the refusal of the government to facilitate payment of their funds for more than two years.

In an interview with Citi News, a spokesperson for the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Frederick Forson indicated that his outfit will mobilize support for the opposition NDC if their demands are not met.

“We want the President of the Republic by the close of October 12, 2020, to tell us whether or not he will pay the Menzgold money. If we do not get a response, we will have no other choice but to mobilize our friends and family to vote for the NDC to come to power and bail us out,” he said.

---citinewsroom