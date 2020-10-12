ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.10.2020 Headlines

We'll Mobilize Our Friends And Family To Vote For NDC If After October 12 You Don't Pay Our Cash — Menzgold Customers Threaten

We'll Mobilize Our Friends And Family To Vote For NDC If After October 12 You Don't Pay Our Cash — Menzgold Customers Threaten
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Some irate customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited say they will campaign for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) if the government fails to provide a timeline for the payment of their locked-up funds.

The customers have given the Akufo-Addo government by the close of October 12, 2020, to take a decision on their fate.

This according to them has become necessary due to the refusal of the government to facilitate payment of their funds for more than two years.

In an interview with Citi News, a spokesperson for the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, Frederick Forson indicated that his outfit will mobilize support for the opposition NDC if their demands are not met.

“We want the President of the Republic by the close of October 12, 2020, to tell us whether or not he will pay the Menzgold money. If we do not get a response, we will have no other choice but to mobilize our friends and family to vote for the NDC to come to power and bail us out,” he said.

---citinewsroom

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Audio On Arrest Of Gov't Official In The UK Fake — Cyber Security Centre
Ashanti Regional EC Director Robbed At Gunpoint
Election 2020: Don’t Kill Yourselves For Politicians – Kuyuli Chief Advises Youth
WBC Awards DK Poison A New Belt With Akufo-Addo Image Embossed
VP Bawumia Assures Asantehene Of NPP's Commitment To Peaceful Campaign And Elections
Mali’s Interim President Thanks Akufo-Addo
Two Badly Injured In Chieftaincy Clash At Dompim-Pepesa
Prestea Chief Hails Impact Of Free SHS
You’ll Go Far - Asantehemaa Blesses Bawumia
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

We'll Mobilize Our Friends And Family To Vote For NDC If Aft...
1 hour ago

We Don’t Want Any Independent Candidate Business – Bawumia T...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line