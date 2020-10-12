Court Threatens To Free Empress Leak Boss Over Police Delays

The Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Her Honour Mrs Sussana Eduful has threatened to discharged Anderson Ofoshene Anim, the administrator of Empress Leak should prosecution fail to complete investigations into his case in the next one month.

The administrator of Empress Leak, the man at the centre of electronic child pornography in the country is on charges of Publication of obscene material and general provision for cyber offence under section 280 of the criminal code 1950 and 123 of act 772, extortion under section 151 of act 29 1960 and Money laundering section 1(a) of the anti-money laundering, Act, (Act 749).

Ofosuhene was arrested after the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) of the Ministry of Communications, in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the National Cyber Security Technical Working Group joined forces.

The accused person who was granted bail in the sum of GHc300, 000 is still in custody and is yet to meet the bail conditions.

In addition to his bail sum, he is to produce two sureties with property documents in his name to the court.

He has therefore filed an application for bail variation to be moved on October 16, 2020.

In court on Monday, October 12, 2020, Inspector Princess Tetteh Boafo, the prosecutor in the case told the court that the Attorney General’s Department has asked them to conduct further investigations in the matter before they submit the case docket for its advice.

She, therefore, prayed the court for one-month adjournment hoping to complete their investigations on the matter.

The court in obliging prosecution its prayer warned that after one month if the prosecution fails to complete investigations, it would be forced to discharge the accused person.

The prosecution was also ordered to make disclosure and the witness statements it wants to rely on to the accused person before the next court date.

I’m sick

The accused person who was in court today prior to the adjournment told the court that he has been sick but has not been taken to the hospital despite complaining to the investigation.

But the investigator in the case told the court that, it was the first time hearing the accused person was sick.

He said he will do the needful thing to ensure that he was taken to the hospital

Background

The administrator of the notorious website, empress leak, a website known for the publication of child pornographic and adult sexual content was granted bail.

His plea was not taken.

The case has been adjourned to November 16, 2020.

---starrfm