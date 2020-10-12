ModernGhanalogo

Ashanti Regional EC Director Robbed At Gunpoint
The Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mr Benjamin Bannor Bio, has been attacked by armed robbers.

The incident happened on the Anwiankwanta-Obuasi highway about 10:30 pm on Saturday, 10 October 2020.

The EC official was on his way from the Western Region to Kumasi.

He and four other occupants of a Nissan patrol vehicle were attacked by the armed robbers.

The robbers reportedly bolted with their cell phones and an unspecified amount of money.

The matter has been reported to the police for further investigation.

According to reports, another man, who was driving on the same stretch, was also robbed.

---Classfm

