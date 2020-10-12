Manhunt For 13 Suspects Over NIA Staff Killing

The Northern Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for 13 suspects in connection to the alleged murder of the NIA staff at Sanguli in the Saboba District.

One Dana Nyogma is said to be the lead suspect who shot the NIA official aged 31.

The other suspects who mobilised to carry out the attack have also been identified for arrest.

Meanwhile , all the suspects have fled the Community.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt Bernard Baba Ananga, told journalists that an arrest warrant is being sort from the court to pursue and possibly publish them for the arrest of the suspects.

He indicated that police have visited the family of the deceased and assured them of investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

It will be recalled that Nyafil Atingo Francis believed to be a staff of National Identification Authority was shot dead at a meeting ground in the Sanguli community with several persons sustaining injuries.

The body of the deceased was transported to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile police and military personnel have beefed up their operation in the Sanguli community to prevent any reprisal attacks.

Reverend Father Nicholas of the Peace Council narrated to journalists that they had organized a meeting with both feuding factions in about eight communities and it was the turn of the Sanguli community.

“ We were not there to talk to individuals but the parties and chiefs to see how best these chieftaincy issues will be resolved .”

According to him, an elder of the Sanguli community met them and questioned why they did not inform the elders of the community before coming into the community to interfere with their chieftaincy issues.

He indicated that due to the nature of the chieftaincy issues in the area they decided to hold the meeting at the E.P Church at Sanguli but the community elder threatened them saying if they do not leave the community there will be bloody clash.

The Reverend Father said the community elder started insulting and shouting on to of his voice and all of a sudden they started hearing gunshots towards the church building.

“ A young man from the community was shot in the process, we saw young boys holding weapons in cornfields and hiding behind the bush, one of them came out of the bush and everyone saw him and they even mentioned his name then he started loading his gun again .”

He said they rushed and picked the deceased into a vehicle and rushed him to the hospital.

“ In the process of moving the vehicle they were still shooting at us but we are able to escape from the place.”

Reverend Father Nicholas said the incident was reported to the police in the area.

An arrest was yet to be made as at the time of filing this report.

In 2014, a chieftaincy dispute ensued between the members of the Sanguli community following the nomination of Nakuja Jageln to ascend the skin.

The issue was reported at the regional house of Chiefs who wrote to anull the enskinment pending adjudication.

--Daily Guide