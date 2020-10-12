ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.10.2020 Headlines

WBC Awards DK Poison A New Belt With Akufo-Addo Image Embossed

WBC Awards DK Poison A New Belt With Akufo-Addo Image Embossed
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has awarded Ghana's first world boxing champion, David Kotei also known as D.K Poison with a new belt.

D.K. Poison won the WBC Featherweight title in 1975 when he defeated Mexican Reuben Olivares by split points decision after 15 rounds to become the first Ghanaian world boxing champion.

The new belt which is embossed with pictures of the ex-champion, President Nana Akufo Addo, and the former WBC President Jose Suleiman was received by Mr. Alex Ntiamoah – Boakye, Chief Executive Officer of Box Office Promotions on behalf of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

According to Alex Ntiamoah- Boakye, the new belt came in before President Akufo Addo decided to refund the $45,000 loan to the former champion.

He disclosed that due to the busy schedule of the President of the GBA, he had not presented the new belt to D.K. Poison but added that they were finding an appropriate date to make another historic presentation.

---GNA

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Audio On Arrest Of Gov't Official In The UK Fake — Cyber Security Centre
Ashanti Regional EC Director Robbed At Gunpoint
Election 2020: Don’t Kill Yourselves For Politicians – Kuyuli Chief Advises Youth
VP Bawumia Assures Asantehene Of NPP's Commitment To Peaceful Campaign And Elections
Mali’s Interim President Thanks Akufo-Addo
Two Badly Injured In Chieftaincy Clash At Dompim-Pepesa
Prestea Chief Hails Impact Of Free SHS
You’ll Go Far - Asantehemaa Blesses Bawumia
Coronavirus: 18 New Cases Confirmed
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Audio On Arrest Of Gov't Official In The UK Fake — Cyber Sec...
35 minutes ago

Election 2020: We're Not Going For War, It's A Contest Of Id...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line